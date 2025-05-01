According to Newton's Law of Gravity, what is the magnitude of the gravitational force acting between the Earth (mass M E = 5.97 × 10 24 kg ) and a 100-kg person standing on the Earth's surface (radius R E = 6.37 × 10 6 m )? Use G = 6.67 × 10 − 11 N ⋅ m 2 ⋅ kg − 2 .