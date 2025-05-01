Step 1: Understand Newton's Law of Universal Gravitation, which states that every two masses attract each other with a force proportional to the product of their masses and inversely proportional to the square of the distance between them. The formula is given by: \(F = \frac{G m_1 m_2}{r^2}\), where \(F\) is the gravitational force, \(G\) is the gravitational constant, \(m_1\) and \(m_2\) are the masses, and \(r\) is the distance between their centers.