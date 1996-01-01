34. Wave Optics
Young's Double Slit Experiment
Problem 38a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
INT The electron interference pattern of Figure 38.12 was made by shooting electrons with 50 keV of kinetic energy through two slits spaced 1.0 μm apart. The fringes were recorded on a detector 1.0 m behind the slits. b. Figure 38.12 is greatly magnified. What was the actual spacing on the detector between adjacent bright fringes?
