34. Wave Optics
Young's Double Slit Experiment
6:40 minutes
Problem 35f
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Two slits spaced 0.260 mm apart are 0.900 m from a screen and illuminated by coherent light of wavelength 660 nm. The intensity at the center of the central maximum 1u = 0°2 is I0. What is the distance on the screen from the center of the central maximum (b) to the point where the intensity has fallen to I0>2?
Verified Solution
6m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
2
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Young's Double Slit Experiment with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick FordStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 7 videos