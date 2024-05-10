17. Periodic Motion
Energy in Pendulums
11:33 minutes
Problem 14.72
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
(III) By direct substitution, show that Eq. 14–22, with Eqs. 14–23 and 14–24, is a solution of the equation of motion (Eq. 14–21) for the forced oscillator. [Hint: To find sin θ and cos θ from tan θ, draw a right triangle.]
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:11m
Play a video:
16
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 7 videos