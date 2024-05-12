Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Simple Harmonic Motion (SHM) Simple Harmonic Motion is a type of periodic motion where an object oscillates around an equilibrium position. In this case, the glider on the air track exhibits SHM due to the restoring force provided by the springs, which is proportional to the displacement from the equilibrium position. Understanding SHM is crucial for analyzing the oscillatory behavior of the glider and how it relates to the spring constant and mass.

Damping Damping refers to the gradual reduction of amplitude in oscillatory systems due to energy loss, often caused by friction or air resistance. In the context of the glider, the observation that the amplitude drops to half after 68 oscillations indicates the presence of damping. The damping factor, γ, quantifies this energy loss and is essential for predicting how quickly the oscillations will decay over time.