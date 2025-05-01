(III) A glider on an air track is connected by springs to either end of the track (Fig. 14–41). Both springs have the same spring constant, k, and the glider has mass M. ( k = 125 N/m and M = 215 g). It is observed that after 68 oscillations, the amplitude of the oscillation has dropped to one-half of its initial value. Estimate the value of γ, using Eq. 14–16.