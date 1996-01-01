17. Periodic Motion
Spring Force (Hooke's Law)
5:34 minutes
Problem 13y
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
FIGURE CP13.71 shows a particle of mass m at distance 𝓍 from the center of a very thin cylinder of mass M and length L. The particle is outside the cylinder, so 𝓍 > L/2 . (a) Calculate the gravitational potential energy of these two masses.
Verified Solution
5m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
2
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Spring Force (Hooke's Law) with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick FordStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 8 videos