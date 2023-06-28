Skip to main content
Physics17. Periodic MotionSpring Force (Hooke's Law)
Problem 13p
Two stars, one twice as massive as the other, are 1.0 light year (ly) apart. One light year is the distance light travels in one year at the speed of light, 3.00 ✕ 10⁸ m/s . The gravitational potential energy of this double-star system is ─8.0 ✕ 10³⁴ J. What is the mass of the lighter star?

