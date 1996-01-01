17. Periodic Motion
Spring Force (Hooke's Law)
3:55 minutes
Problem 13q
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
A rocket is launched straight up from the earth's surface at a speed of 15,000 m/s. What is its speed when it is very far away from the earth?
Verified Solution
3m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
2
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Spring Force (Hooke's Law) with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick FordStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 8 videos