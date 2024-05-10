11. Momentum & Impulse
Ballistic Pendulum
Problem 9.38
(II) A 28-g rifle bullet traveling 190 m/s embeds itself in a 3.1-kg pendulum hanging on a 2.4-m-long string, which makes the pendulum swing upward in an arc. Determine the vertical and horizontal components of the pendulum’s maximum displacement.
