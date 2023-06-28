Skip to main content
Physics11. Momentum & ImpulseBallistic Pendulum
14:42 minutes
Problem 11
A 20 kg wood ball hangs from a 2.0-m-long wire. The maximum tension the wire can withstand without breaking is 400 N. A 1.0 kg projectile traveling horizontally hits and embeds itself in the wood ball. What is the greatest speed this projectile can have without causing the wire to break?

Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
7:43m

Watch next

Master Ballistic Pendulum Problems with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford

Start learning
09:43
Anderson Video - Ballistic Pendulum
Professor Anderson
111
04:28
Inelastic pendulum collision with conservation of energy and momentum for collision followed by rise
Zak's Lab
178
07:43
Ballistic Pendulum Problems
Patrick Ford
1049
10
1
04:42
Ballistic pendulum with spring gun: inelastic pendulum collision followed by energy conservation.
Zak's Lab
143
16:39
Momentum, Impulse & Collisions: Ballistic Pendulum, Example Problems
Step by Step Science
158
10:43
Momentum, Impulse & Collisions: Ballistic Pendulum, An Explanation
Step by Step Science
315
07:04
Final Speed of Ballistic Pendulum Projectile
Patrick Ford
552
7
