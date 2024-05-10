(II) A pendulum consists of a mass M hanging at the bottom end of a massless rod of length ℓ, which has a frictionless pivot at its top end. A mass m, moving horizontally as shown in Fig. 9–44 with velocity v, impacts M and becomes embedded. What is the smallest value of v sufficient to cause the pendulum (with embedded mass m) to swing clear over the top of its arc?

<IMAGE>