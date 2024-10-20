Understand that Newton's Law of Gravity states that the gravitational force between two masses is directly proportional to the product of their masses and inversely proportional to the square of the distance between their centers. The formula is: <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>F</mi><mo>=</mo><mfrac><mrow><mi>G</mi><mo>⁢</mo><msub><mi>m</mi><mn>1</mn></msub><mo>⁢</mo><msub><mi>m</mi><mn>2</mn></msub></mrow><msup><mi>r</mi><mn>2</mn></msup></mfrac></math>, where <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>G</mi></math> is the gravitational constant, <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><msub><mi>m</mi><mn>1</mn></msub></math> and <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><msub><mi>m</mi><mn>2</mn></msub></math> are the masses, and <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>r</mi></math> is the distance between the centers of the two masses.