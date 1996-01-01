A child, who is 45 m from the bank of a river, is being carried helplessly downstream by the river’s swift current of 1.0 m/s . As the child passes a lifeguard on the river’s bank, the lifeguard starts swimming in a straight line (Fig. 3–67) until she reaches the child at a point downstream. If the lifeguard can swim at a speed of 2.0 m/s relative to the water, how long does it take her to reach the child? How far downstream does the lifeguard intercept the child?

<IMAGE>