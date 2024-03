(II) Two cars approach a street corner at right angles to each other (Fig. 3–57). Car 1 travels at a speed relative to Earth v₁ₑ = 35 km/h, and car 2 at v₂ₑ = 55 km/h . What is the relative velocity of car 1 as seen by car 2? What is the velocity of car 2 relative to car 1?

<IMAGE>