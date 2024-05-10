8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Energy of Elliptical Orbits
Problem 13.61
Comets move around the sun in very elliptical orbits. At its closet approach, in 1986, Comet Halley was 8.79 x 10⁷ km from the sun and moving with a speed of 54.6 km/s. What was the comet’s speed when it crossed Neptune’s orbit in 2006?
