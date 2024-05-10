8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Let’s look in more detail at how a satellite is moved from one circular orbit to another. FIGURE CP13.70 shows two circular orbits, of radii r₁ and r₂ , and an elliptical orbit that connects them. Points 1 and 2 are at the ends of the semimajor axis of the ellipse. (b) Consider a 1000 kg communications satellite that needs to be boosted from an orbit 300 km above the earth to a geosynchronous orbit 35,900 km above the earth. Find the velocity v'₁ on the inner circular orbit and the velocity v'₁ at the low point on the elliptical orbit that spans the two circular orbits.
