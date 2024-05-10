8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Energy of Elliptical Orbits
A 55,000 kg space capsule is in a 28,000-km-diameter circular orbit around the moon. A brief but intense firing of its engine in the forward direction suddenly decreases its speed by 50%. This causes the space capsule to go into an elliptical orbit. What are the space capsule’s (a) maximum and (b) minimum distances from the center of the moon in its new orbit?
Hint: You will need to use two conservation laws.
