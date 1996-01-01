18. Waves & Sound
Intro to Waves
Problem 16a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
A loudspeaker, mounted on a tall pole, is engineered to emit 75% of its sound energy into the forward hemisphere, 25% toward the back. You measure an 85 dB sound intensity level when standing 3.5 m in front of and 2.5 m below the speaker. What is the speaker's power output?
2
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Intro to Waves and Wave Speed with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick FordStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 8 videos