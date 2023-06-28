Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Physics18. Waves & SoundStanding Sound Waves
9:31 minutes
Problem 16g
Textbook Question

A loud factory machine produces sound having a displacement amplitude of 1.00 mm, but the frequency of this sound can be adjusted. In order to prevent ear damage to the workers, the maximum pressure amplitude of the sound waves is limited to 10.0 Pa. Under the conditions of this factory, the bulk modulus of air is 1.42 * 105 Pa. What is the highest-frequency sound to which this machine can be adjusted without exceeding the prescribed limit? Is this frequency audible to the workers?

Verified Solution
clock
9m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
5
Was this helpful?
8:13m

Watch next

Master Standing Sound Waves with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford

Start learning
09:01
16.4 Standing Sound Waves and Modes
Ken Schenck
83
14:29
Standing Sound Waves
Geoff Olson
79
08:45
Standing wave harmonics in a tube with one closed end (Organ, Saxophone, Tuba) | Doc Physics
Doc Schuster
200
08:13
Standing Sound Waves
Patrick Ford
892
4
6
14:37
Sound: Standing Waves and Resonance | Physics in Motion
GPB Education
228
04:23
Physics - Mechanics: Sound and Sound Waves (40 of 47) Standing Waves in an Air Column
Michel van Biezen
112
12:07
Standing Waves In Organ Pipes - Closed & Open Tubes - Physics Problems
The Organic Chemistry Tutor
277
09:55
Sound as a Standing Wave - IB Physics
Andy Masley's IB Physics Lectures
233
01:53
Fundamental Frequency of Ear Canal
Patrick Ford
455
3
3
02:24
Third Harmonic for Waves in a Tube
Patrick Ford
505
1
1
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.