Recall that the gravitational force provides the necessary centripetal force for a satellite to maintain a circular orbit around the Earth. The gravitational force is given by Newton's law of gravitation: \(F = \frac{G M m}{r^2}\), where \(M\) is the Earth's mass, \(m\) is the satellite's mass, \(r\) is the orbital radius, and \(G\) is the gravitational constant.