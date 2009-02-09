Satellite Motion: Intro Practice Problems
A group of scientists are conducting some research on the Earth's atmosphere and need to place a satellite in an orbit that will allow them to observe a specific region of the planet. To achieve this, they decide to place the satellite in a geostationary orbit, which is an orbit that keeps the satellite above a fixed point on the Earth's equator as it rotates. The altitude of the geostationary orbit they have chosen is approximately 22,236 miles. What is the period of the satellite's orbit in this geostationary position?
Provide your answer in SI units and refer to any necessary astronomical data
The Moonwatcher Explorer is a robotic spacecraft that ventures around the moon, flying low over its surface. With an orbital period of approximately 115 minutes, this spacecraft is a marvel of modern engineering. As the spacecraft glides over the rugged terrain of the moon, what free-fall acceleration does it experience on its surface?
As a space industry consultant, you want to launch satellites around a planet of unknown mass and a radius of 1.35 × 108 m. An existing satellite of mass 240 kg orbits the planet with an orbital speed and radius of 9449 m/s and 6.50 × 108 m respectively. The satellite you wish to launch has a mass of 305 kg and the desired orbital radius is 2.05 × 108 m. Determine the orbital speed that you should provide the satellite with.
An observer on Earth notes that a satellite makes 21.96 revolutions around Mars every week. What is the height of its orbit above Mar's surface assuming a round orbit?
Global positioning system (GPS) satellites use nearly round orbits about 20200 km above the earth's surface. Determine the orbital speed of a GPS satellite required to keep the satellite in orbit.