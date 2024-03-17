13. Rotational Inertia & Energy
(III) Determine the moment of inertia of a uniform solid cone whose base has radius R₀, height L and mass M. The axis of rotation (𝒵) is the symmetry axis perpendicular to the base, Fig. 10–66. [Hint: Think of the cone as a stack of infinitesimally thin disks of mass dm, radius R, and thickness dz.]
<IMAGE>
