If the problem assumes unit density or focuses on the geometric moment of inertia (ignoring mass), the standard geometric moment of inertia of a rectangle about its base is \(I_x = \frac{b h^3}{3}\). However, for a thin plate with mass considered, the moment of inertia about the centroidal axis parallel to the base is \(I_x = \frac{b h^3}{12}\). Since the axis is along the base, the correct expression is \(I_x = \frac{b h^3}{3}\), but if the problem states the axis is along the base and the plate is thin, the standard accepted formula is \(I_x = \frac{b h^3}{12}\). Therefore, the expression \(\frac{b h^3}{12}\) is the correct one given the problem context.