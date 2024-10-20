(II) A 7.7-μF capacitor is charged by a 185-V battery (Fig. 24–21a) and then is disconnected from the battery. When this capacitor (C₁) is then connected (Fig. 24–21b) to a second (initially uncharged) capacitor, C₂ , the final voltage on each capacitor is 15 V. What is the value of C₂ ? [Hint: Charge is conserved.]

<IMAGE>