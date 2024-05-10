26. Capacitors & Dielectrics
Combining Capacitors in Series & Parallel
8:22 minutes
Problem 24.36
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
(II) Two capacitors connected in parallel produce an equivalent capacitance of 32.9-μF, but when connected in series the equivalent capacitance is only 5.5 μF. What is the individual capacitance of each capacitor?
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:8m
Play a video:
2
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 7 videos