26. Capacitors & Dielectrics
Combining Capacitors in Series & Parallel
Problem 24.25
(II) Three conducting plates, each of area A, are connected as shown in Fig. 24–23.
(a) Are the two capacitors thus formed connected in series or in parallel?
<IMAGE>
Verified Solution
