31. Alternating Current
Inductors in AC Circuits
3:36 minutes
Problem 30.84a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
In some experiments, very tiny distances or spaces ( ≈ nm ) can be measured by using capacitance. Consider forming an LC circuit using a parallel-plate capacitor with plate area A, and a known inductance L. (a) If charge is found to oscillate in this circuit at frequency f = ω/2π when the capacitor plates are separated by distance x, show that x = 4π² Aε₀f²L.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:3m
Play a video:
2
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 8 videos