Physics
8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Flat Curves
Problem 8b
Textbook Question
A 1500 kg car takes a 50-m-radius unbanked curve at 15 m/s. What is the size of the friction force on the car?
Verified Solution
Previous problem
