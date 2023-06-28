Skip to main content
Physics8. Centripetal Forces & GravitationFlat Curves
Problem 8b
Textbook Question

A 1500 kg car takes a 50-m-radius unbanked curve at 15 m/s. What is the size of the friction force on the car?

Verified Solution
5:04m

