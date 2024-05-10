8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
A car is heading along a flat slippery road at a speed of 95 km/h. The minimum distance within which it can stop (because of ABS) is 66 m. Estimate the radius of the sharpest curve the car can negotiate on an icy flat surface at the same speed without skidding out.
