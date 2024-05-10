8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Problem 5.43
(II) A car drives in a spiral path of gradually decreasing radius in a large empty parking lot. The speed is held constant at 10.0 m/s, and the car starts at a distance of 50.0 m from the center of the spiral. If the coefficient of static friction is 0.80, how far is the car from the center when it first starts to skid?
