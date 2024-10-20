(III) The Hall effect can be used to measure blood flow speed because the blood contains ions that constitute an electric current. (a) Does the sign of the ions influence the emf? Explain. (b) Determine the flow speed in an artery 3.3 mm in diameter if the measured emf across the width of the artery is 0.13 mV and B is 0.070 T. (In actual practice, an alternating magnetic field is used.)