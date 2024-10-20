(II) A Hall probe, consisting of a rectangular slab of current-carrying material, is calibrated by placing it in a known magnetic field of magnitude 0.10 T. When the field is oriented normal to the slab’s rectangular face, a Hall emf of 12 mV is measured across the slab’s width. The probe is then placed in a magnetic field of unknown magnitude B, and a Hall emf of 63 mV is measured. Determine B assuming that the angle θ between the unknown field and the plane of the slab’s rectangular face is (a) θ = 90°, and (b) θ = 60°.