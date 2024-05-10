28. Magnetic Fields and Forces
Force and Torque on Current Loops
6:31 minutes
Problem 27.38
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
(I) A 13.0-cm-diameter circular loop of wire is placed with the plane of the loop parallel to the uniform magnetic field between the pole pieces of a large magnet. When 3.80 A flows in the coil, the torque on it is 0.185 m • N What is the magnetic field strength?
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:6m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 6 videos