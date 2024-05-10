28. Magnetic Fields and Forces
Force and Torque on Current Loops
Problem 28.5
(II) An iron atom has a magnetic dipole moment of about 1.8 x 10⁻²³ A • m² . (a) Determine the dipole moment of an iron bar 15 cm long, 1.2 cm wide, and 1.0 cm thick, if it is 100 percent saturated. (b) What torque would be exerted on this bar when placed in a 0.80-T field acting at right angles to the bar?
