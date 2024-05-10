28. Magnetic Fields and Forces
A motor run by a 9.0-V battery has a 20-turn square coil with sides of length 5.0 cm and total resistance 24 Ω . When spinning, the magnetic field felt by the wire in the coil is 0.020 T. What is the maximum torque on the motor?
