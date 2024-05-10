28. Magnetic Fields and Forces
Force and Torque on Current Loops
Problem 28.59
A rectangular loop of wire carries a 2.0-A dc current and lies in a plane which also contains a very long straight wire carrying a 10.0-A current as shown in Fig. 28–58. Determine (a) the net force and (b) the net torque on the loop due to the straight wire.
<IMAGE>
