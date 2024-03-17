17. Periodic Motion
Simple Harmonic Motion of Pendulums
Problem 14.78a
The length of a simple pendulum is 0.72 m, the pendulum bob has a mass of 295 g, and it is released at an angle of 12° to the vertical. Assume SHM.
(a) With what frequency does it oscillate?
