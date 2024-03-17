17. Periodic Motion
Simple Harmonic Motion of Pendulums
(II) A musician wishes to construct a metronome based on a simple pendulum design where a “beat” is sounded when the bob reaches each opposite extreme of its swing. How long must the pendulum be so that this metronome is set for 104 bpm (bpm = beats per minute)?
