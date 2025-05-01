A toy gyroscope has a ring of mass M and radius R attached to the axle by lightweight spokes. The end of the axle is distance R from the center of the ring. The gyroscope is spun at angular velocity ω, then the end of the axle is placed on a support that allows the gyroscope to precess. A 120 g, 8.0-cm-diameter gyroscope is spun at 1000 rpm and allowed to precess. What is the precession period?