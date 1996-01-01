Intro to Angular Momentum Practice Problems
When calculating Mars' angular momentum in a round orbit around the sun, is it reasonable to consider it as a point mass? (Useful data about Mars: mass: 6.42 × 1023 kg; radius: 3.39 × 106 m; orbit radius: 2.28 × 1011 m; orbital period: 687.0 days)
A motor-driven floor scrubber has a mass of 1.5 kg and a diameter of 430 mm. The scrubber rotates about an axle attached to its center. The scrubber sweeps an angle as a function of time given by θ(t) = At2 + Bt4. If θ is in radians, t in seconds, and A and B are equal to 0.820 and 0.710, respectively, determine the units of A and B.
Determine the angular momentum magnitude for Mars revolving around the sun, assuming a circular orbit. Treat Mars as a particle? (Useful data about Mars: mass: 6.42 × 1023 kg; radius: 3.39 × 106 m; orbit radius: 2.28 × 1011 m; orbital period: 687.0 days)
A revolving gate has four arms at right angles that rotate about a central axis. Each arm has a mass of 8.20 kg and is 2.60 m long. A 59.0 kg vandal sits on the outer end of one of the arms and pushes against the wall, spinning the gate at 3.60 rev/s. Determine the angular momentum magnitude of the vandal-gate system. Treat the arms as uniform rods and the vandal as a point mass.
A bicycle wheel has a radius of 35 cm and a mass of 2.5 kg. If the wheel is set to spin at 300 rpm and is allowed to precess around a vertical axis, determine the precession period of the wheel. Assume the wheel is a cylindrical hoop.
A disc having a mass of 120 g and radius of 8.0 cm is set to spin at 800 rpm. The disc is attached to support through a massless rod such that the distance of the support is 'radius + 2.0' cm from the center of mass of the disc to pivot. Calculate the precession frequency of the disc in rpm.