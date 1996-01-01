24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Electric Field
8:54 minutes
Problem 22d
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
An electric field E=200,000î N/C causes the point charge in FIGURE P22.68 to hang at an angle. What is θ?
Verified Solution
8m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
8
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Intro to Electric Fields with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick FordStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 17 videos