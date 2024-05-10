Your artist friend is designing an exhibit inspired by circular-aperture diffraction. A pinhole in a red zone is going to be illuminated with a red laser beam of wavelength 670 nm, while a pinhole in a violet zone is going to be illuminated with a violet laser beam of wavelength 410 nm. She wants all the diffraction patterns seen on a distant screen to have the same size. For this to work, what must be the ratio of the red pinhole’s diameter to that of the violet pinhole?