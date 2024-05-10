34. Wave Optics
Diffraction
4:53 minutes
Problem 33.31
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Your artist friend is designing an exhibit inspired by circular-aperture diffraction. A pinhole in a red zone is going to be illuminated with a red laser beam of wavelength 670 nm, while a pinhole in a violet zone is going to be illuminated with a violet laser beam of wavelength 410 nm. She wants all the diffraction patterns seen on a distant screen to have the same size. For this to work, what must be the ratio of the red pinhole’s diameter to that of the violet pinhole?
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:4m
Play a video:
5
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice