The entrance to a boy’s bedroom consists of two doorways, each 1.0 m wide, which are separated by a distance of 3.0 m. The boy’s mother yells at him through the two doors as shown in Fig. 35–42, telling him to clean up his room. Her voice has a frequency of 400 Hz. Later, when the mother discovers the room is still a mess, the boy says he never heard her telling him to clean his room. The velocity of sound is 340 m/s . (a) Find all of the angles θ (Fig. 35–42) at which no sound will be heard within the bedroom when the mother yells. Assume sound is fully absorbed when it strikes a bedroom wall. (b) If the boy was at the position shown when his mother yelled, does he have a good explanation for not having heard her? Explain.





<IMAGE>