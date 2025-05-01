The 'Giant Swing' at a county fair consists of a vertical central shaft with a number of horizontal arms attached at its upper end. Each arm supports a seat suspended from a cable 5.00 5.00 m long, and the upper end of the cable is fastened to the arm at a point 3.00 3.00 m from the central shaft (Fig. E 5.50 5.50 ). Find the time of one revolution of the swing if the cable supporting a seat makes an angle of 30.0 ° 30.0° with the vertical.