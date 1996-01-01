In another version of the “Giant Swing” (see Exercise 5.50), the seat is connected to two cables, one of which is horizontal (Fig. E5.51). The seat swings in a horizontal circle at a rate of 28.0 rpm (rev/min). If the seat weighs 255 N and an 825-N person is sitting in it, find the tension in each cable.
