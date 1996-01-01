The “Giant Swing” at a county fair consists of a vertical central shaft with a number of horizontal arms attached at its upper end. Each arm supports a seat suspended from a cable 5.00 m long, and the upper end of the cable is fastened to the arm at a point 3.00 m from the central shaft (Fig. E5.50). (a) Find the time of one revolution of the swing if the cable supporting a seat makes an angle of 30.0° with the vertical.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
6views
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Intro to Centripetal Forces with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford