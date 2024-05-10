8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Centripetal Forces
Problem 11.60
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
(II) If a plant is allowed to grow from seed on a rotating platform, it will grow at an angle, pointing inward. Calculate what this angle will be (put yourself in the rotating frame) in terms of g, r, and ω. Why does it grow inward rather than outward?
