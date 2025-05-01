A 1,000 kg disc that has a 5 m outer radius is mounted on a vertical, inner axle 80 kg in mass and 1 m in radius. A motor acts on the axle to speed up or slow down the system. Suppose the motor stops functioning when the system is spinning at 70 rad/s. To bring it to a complete stop, you apply a constant 200 N friction to the surface of the axle. How many revolutions will the system take to stop?